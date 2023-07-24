Israeli parliament approves controversial judicial overhaul

Israeli lawmakers have approved a controversial judicial reform plan that aims to curb the powers of the Supreme Court to strike down government decisions.

Jerusalem, Israel - Israeli lawmakers on Monday approved a key clause of a controversial judicial reform plan that aims to curb the powers of the Supreme Court in striking down government decisions, despite months of mass protests and concerns voiced by foreign allies.



Protesters look through a police barrier during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul. © REUTERS Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his coalition allies approved the bill in a Knesset vote boycotted by opposition lawmakers, some of whom shouted "shame, shame." Critics charge the judicial revamp will undermine Israel's liberal democracy by removing checks and balances on the executive, while the government argues it needs to curb judicial overreach. The bill, passed with 64 votes in the 120-seat chamber, aims to limit the powers of the Supreme Court in striking down government decisions which the judges deem "unreasonable." Russia Putin says Russia can replace sabotaged Ukraine grain exports The reform package has triggered one of the biggest protest movements in Israel's history since it was unveiled by the government in January. The bill was passed hours after Netanyahu (73) returned to the Knesset – only a day after undergoing surgery to have a pacemaker fitted – as police outside the legislature used water cannons and mounted officers were deployed against a crowd of demonstrators. President Isaac Herzog, who had tried but failed to broker a compromise after half a year of mass street protests, earlier warned that Israel faced a "national emergency."

Biden urges Israel to delay vote

US President Joe Biden (r.) has urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to slow down his efforts to overhaul his country's judicial system. © JACK GUEZ, SAUL LOEB / AFP Netanyahu's coalition government, which includes far-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties, argues that the proposed changes are needed to ensure a better balance of power. Israel's traditional bedrock ally Washington had on Sunday reiterated concern about the political turmoil, with President Joe Biden urging Israeli leaders to postpone the vote. "From the perspective of Israel's friends in the United States, it looks like the current judicial reform proposal is becoming more divisive, not less," he said in a statement first published by Axios. "It doesn't make sense for Israeli leaders to rush this – the focus should be on pulling people together and finding consensus." While legislators met inside, protesters outside parliament booed, beat drums, blew horns and chanted "shame."

Israel is "heading toward disaster"

Israeli Prime Minister Banjamin Netanyahu looks on as Israeli lawmakers vote on a bill that would limit some Supreme Court power. © REUTERS Herzog, just back from a Washington trip, had gone to Netanyahu's hospital room on Sunday in a last-minute effort to reach a compromise. Herzog warned that "there are foundations for understandings," but the sides would have to "show responsibility" to close the gap. Netanyahu had said Sunday afternoon that "we're continuing our efforts to complete the legislation, and the efforts to do it in agreement" with the opposition. The government had taken a "cautious path," said Justice Minister Yariv Levin, the driving force behind the revamp. "We are not canceling the reasonableness clause but reducing its use, so that a judge's personal opinions won't come at the expense of the people's desire," he told parliament at the end of a marathon debate before the vote. "There is no reason to fear this amendment. There are many reasons to see in it as an important step in returning the balance between the government branches," Levin said. But opposition leader Yair Lapid said the country was "heading towards a disaster." Opponents accuse Netanyahu, who has been fighting corruption charges in court, of a conflict of interest, and some protesters have labeled him the "crime minister."

Israel at the "gateway to dictatorship"

An aerial view shows a yellow flare among protesters as they demonstrate against the overhaul of Israel's judicial system. © REUTERS "This is the gateway to a dictatorship and that's why we're here. We're fighting for our democracy," said Shahaf Kushinsky (34), a high-tech worker protesting near parliament ahead of the vote. The "reasonableness" clause is the first major component of the reform package to become law. Other proposed changes include allowing the government a greater say in the appointment of judges. The protests have drawn support from across the political spectrum and among secular and religious groups, blue-collar and tech sector workers, peace activists, and military reservists. The political battle over the judicial overhaul comes against a backdrop of rising Israeli violence against Palestinians, an issue which is rarely raised by demonstrators. One protester opposed to the judicial package, Mor Shamgar (60), vowed to keep up pressure on the government.