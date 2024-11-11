Trump uses Senate leadership role to push Republicans into skirting appointment rules

Washington DC - President-elect Donald Trump intends to use his control over the Republican Party to push through his cabinet appointments without the approval of the Senate, as is required under US law.

Donald Trump said any Republican senator seeking to lead the party's Senate majority will need to back his plan to skirt the rules on cabinet appointments. © JIM WATSON / AFP

Trump is trying to leverage the role of Senate majority leader based on Republican senators' willingness to let him do that.

"Any Republican Senator seeking the coveted LEADERSHIP position in the United States Senate must agree to Recess Appointments (in the Senate!)," Trump wrote on social media platform X.

But at the same time he demanded that "no Judges should be approved during this period of time because the Democrats are looking to ram through their Judges as the Republicans fight over Leadership. THIS IS NOT ACCEPTABLE. THANK YOU!"

Under the rules, any cabinet appointment must first go through a Senate committee before being voted on by the full upper house of Congress.

But the president may make a temporary "recess appointment" when the Senate is not in session for at least 10 days. This is designed to ensure the government's ability to act. To remain in office, the recess appointments must be approved before the Senate session expires.

Right after Trump made his wishes known, the top candidates for Senate majority leader fell in line.

"100% agree. I will do whatever it takes to get your nominations through as quickly as possible," wrote Florida Senator Rick Scott. South Dakota Senator John Thune and John Cornyn, from Texas, indicated their openness to this.

The Republicans already secured a majority in the Senate with at least 53 of the 100 seats from Tuesday's election. One race is still open. The Democrats could, however, still delay the appointment process in committee.