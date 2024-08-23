Trump visits the border to share false claims about Harris' immigration policies

On Thursday, Donald Trump visited the southern US border to pitch his aggressive immigration agenda and criticize his Democratic rival. © Rebecca Noble / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Republican presidential candidate gave an hour-long press conference in Arizona on Thursday, in which he said he was confident that he and his campaign are on track to defeat his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris.

He went on to share a number of false claims about Harris and her policies, repeatedly calling her the "border czar" – a title she has never held.

"She loved the title, but she didn't want to do the work, or she's lazy," Trump told the small crowd. "And probably, more importantly than being lazy, she wants to have an open border."

Trump, who has promised to enact the largest deportation efforts in US history if he is re-elected, claimed Harris intends to "allow more than 100 million illegal aliens" into the US, which would cause it to be "overrun" by violent criminals.

He also shared several recent news stories of crimes allegedly committed by undocumented immigrants to further drive his point home.

"The choice is simple: Kamala's mass amnesty of criminals or President Trump's mass deportation of criminals," Trump declared.