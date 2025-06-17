Trump vs. AOC: New poll reveals which politician's policies Americans prefer

Washington DC - President Donald Trump and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are on opposite ends of the political spectrum, but which of their policies do Americans vibe with the most?

A recent poll asked US voters if they would prefer a presidential candidate who had policies similar to Donald Trump (l.) or Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. © Collage: Suzanne Plunkett / POOL / AFP & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A recent Napolitan News Service poll – which surveyed 2,000 registered voters between June 9 to June 12 – asked Americans who they would prefer in a choice among four presidential candidates "with equal skill and temperament."

A whopping 35% said they would prefer a Republican candidate who supports Trump's policies, while only 17% said the same of AOC's.

In another blow to AOC, 22% of those surveyed said they would prefer "a more traditional Democrat," and 17% said the same of a Republican.

The results come as rumors have been swirling about AOC's political future, with some speculating that she may either run in a primary against New York Senator Chuck Schumer or launch a bid for the presidency in 2028.

While she has gained immense popularity with young, progressive Democrats, she has struggled to gain support with older, more moderate ones, who believe her label as a "Democratic Socialist" may hinder her ability to beat Republicans.

But the data also comes as Trump has seen dramatically low polling numbers in his second term, and other surveys pinning him and AOC against each other have garnered different results.