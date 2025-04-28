Trump calls for investigation into "fake" low approval polls: "Negative criminals!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently called for multiple news outlets to be investigated for reporting on his low approval rating as he closes out his first 100 days of his second White House term.

In a recent social media post, President Donald Trump called on multiple news outlets to be investigated for reporting on his low approval ratings. © Nicholas Kamm / AFP

Early Monday morning, the president shared a post on his Truth Social platform, attacking "FAKE POLLS FROM FAKE NEWS ORGANIZATION."



"The New York Times has only 37% Trump 2024 voters, and the ABC/Washington Post Poll has only 34% Trump Voters, unheard of numbers unless looking for a negative result, which they are," Trump lamented.

"These people should be investigated for ELECTION FRAUD, and add in the Fox News Pollster while you're at it," he continued.

"They are Negative Criminals who apologize to their subscribers and readers after I WIN ELECTIONS BIG, much bigger than their polls showed I would win, loose [sic] a lot of credibility, and then go on cheating and lying for the next cycle, only worse."



Trump went on to say that any outlet that reports negatively about him suffers from "Trump Derangement Syndrome" and is "TRULY THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!"