Trump calls for investigation into "fake" low approval polls: "Negative criminals!"
Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently called for multiple news outlets to be investigated for reporting on his low approval rating as he closes out his first 100 days of his second White House term.
Early Monday morning, the president shared a post on his Truth Social platform, attacking "FAKE POLLS FROM FAKE NEWS ORGANIZATION."
"The New York Times has only 37% Trump 2024 voters, and the ABC/Washington Post Poll has only 34% Trump Voters, unheard of numbers unless looking for a negative result, which they are," Trump lamented.
"These people should be investigated for ELECTION FRAUD, and add in the Fox News Pollster while you're at it," he continued.
"They are Negative Criminals who apologize to their subscribers and readers after I WIN ELECTIONS BIG, much bigger than their polls showed I would win, loose [sic] a lot of credibility, and then go on cheating and lying for the next cycle, only worse."
Trump went on to say that any outlet that reports negatively about him suffers from "Trump Derangement Syndrome" and is "TRULY THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!"
Trump continues war against the media
His remarks come as multiple outlets have shared polling data showing his approval ratings at historic lows as he and his administration have implemented countless controversial policies in his first 100 days.
One recent poll found him at 45%, which is well below all other post-World War II presidents, as those elected from 1952 to 2020 averaged 60%.
Throughout his time in politics, Trump has regularly clashed with news outlets that have published negative reporting about him and has called for them to be "terminated" for doing so.
Since he was re-elected in November, Trump has tried to ban outlets he doesn't like from covering presidential events, while granting access to more MAGA-friendly reporters.
Cover photo: Nicholas Kamm / AFP