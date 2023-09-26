Trump wades into government shutdown debate with demand for Republicans

Washington DC - As politicians in the nation's capitol scramble to avoid a government shutdown, Donald Trump – who has been facing mounting legal trouble – took to social media to warn against any compromises.

Trump shared a post on his Truth Social platform late Sunday night, once again calling on his fellow Republicans to willfully allow the government to shut down.

"The Republicans lost big on Debt Ceiling, got NOTHING, and now are worried that they will be BLAMED for the Budget Shutdown. Wrong!!! Whoever is President will be blamed," Trump exclaimed.

"UNLESS YOU GET EVERYTHING, SHUT IT DOWN!" he added.

"Close the Border, stop the Weaponization of 'Justice,' and End Election Interference."