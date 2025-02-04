Trump reportedly targets education department with next executive orders

Washington DC - President Donald Trump is set to sign a fresh set of executive orders Tuesday amid reports that he will kick off his election campaign vow to gut the federal education department.

Trump cannot abolish the department without the approval of Congress, which he is unlikely to get, but US media reported Tuesday that he would issue orders to effectively dismantle it from the inside.

The White House confirmed Trump was due to sign the latest in a slew of executive orders since his assumption of power on January 20, but did not specify what they were.

The reports come amid a wider blitz on the federal government led by Elon Musk, the world's richest man, that effectively shuttered the USAID humanitarian aid agency on Monday.

Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was already probing data at the education department, the Washington Post newspaper reported on Monday.

The tech tycoon referenced the report on his social media network X, saying that while former president and conservative icon Ronald Reagan had not honored his vow to abolish the department in the 1980s, "President @realDonaldTrump will succeed."

During the 2024 election campaign, Trump repeatedly promised to do away with the department if he won a second term in power, returning decisions on the subject to US states.

The Republican billionaire has repeatedly said the department has too much spending power even as global metrics show the US lagging far behind other countries in school standards.