Trump White House gives anticlimactic explanation to mysterious drones over New Jersey

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has revealed the origin of the mysterious drones seen flying over New Jersey.

President Donald Trump and the White House recently revealed that the mysterious drones spotted over New Jersey were flown lawfully. © Collage: Screenshot / X / @PaulGerke & NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP

On Tuesday, during the first press briefing of Trump's second term, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced she had "news directly from the President of the United States that was just shared with me in the Oval Office."

"After research and study, the drones that were flying over New Jersey in large numbers were authorized to be flown by the [Federal Aviation Administration] for research and various other reasons," Leavitt said.

She went on to say, "Many of these drones were also hobbyists, recreational and private individuals that enjoy flying drones," insisting, "This was not the enemy."

Just before Thanksgiving last year, New Jersey residents began reporting sightings of mysterious drones hovering above the state.

For weeks, the sightings went unexplained, until December, when Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas similarly said they might be due to new FAA regulations that allow drones to fly at night.