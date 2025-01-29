Trump White House gives anticlimactic explanation to mysterious drones over New Jersey
Washington DC - President Donald Trump has revealed the origin of the mysterious drones seen flying over New Jersey.
On Tuesday, during the first press briefing of Trump's second term, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced she had "news directly from the President of the United States that was just shared with me in the Oval Office."
"After research and study, the drones that were flying over New Jersey in large numbers were authorized to be flown by the [Federal Aviation Administration] for research and various other reasons," Leavitt said.
She went on to say, "Many of these drones were also hobbyists, recreational and private individuals that enjoy flying drones," insisting, "This was not the enemy."
Just before Thanksgiving last year, New Jersey residents began reporting sightings of mysterious drones hovering above the state.
For weeks, the sightings went unexplained, until December, when Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas similarly said they might be due to new FAA regulations that allow drones to fly at night.
Trump spent weeks countering the narrative by spreading conspiracy theories, claiming that then-President Joe Biden was lying, the government was hiding something from the public, and the drones were being controlled by "the enemy."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / X / @PaulGerke & NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP