Trump suggests mysterious drones are UFOs and claims "the government knows what is happening"
Palm Beach, Florida - President-elect Donald Trump has shared that he's not buying the government's official explanation about mysterious drones that have been spotted flying around the East Coast.
On Monday, Trump held a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate, where he was asked by a reporter to comment on the drones that have received national attention in recent weeks as officials have scrambled to identify their origin.
"The government knows what is happening," Trump boldly responded. "They know where it came from and where it went, and for some reason, they don't want to comment. I think they'd be better off saying what it is.
"Our military knows, and our president knows, and for some reason, they want to keep people in suspense," he insisted.
Trump went on to say that he doesn't believe the drones belong to "the enemy" because if so, "they'd blast it out." Still, he further insisted that "Something strange is going on."
"It happened to be over Bedminster," he said, referring to a golf course he owns in the New Jersey township. "I think I maybe won't spend a weekend in Bedminster."
Where are the drones coming from?
Trump's comments come a day after current Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas did an interview on Sunday, in which he was still unable to provide information on the source of the drones but insisted that there was no evidence of "foreign involvement" in the sightings.
The mystery behind the drones has sparked rampant speculation, with proposed explanations ranging from espionage and secret military exercises to extraterrestrial life.
In a Truth Social post shared last week, Trump claimed the sightings were happening "all over the country," and called on the government to "shoot them down!!!"
