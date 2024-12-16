Homeland Security secretary addresses mass drone sighting phenomenon

Washington DC - Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas addressed the recent spate of drone sightings that has led to alarm and anger across the East Coast.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said extra personnel had been made available to authorities in East Coast states where reports of drone sightings have exploded recently. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

Additional personnel and technology have been mobilized to support police in New Jersey, Mayorkas told ABC on Sunday.

"There's no question that people are seeing drones," Mayorkas said.

While some of the sightings have indeed turned out to be drones, others have been manned aircraft, he added.

"I want to assure the American public that we are on it," he added.



Mayorkas said that thousands of drones are flown in the US every day, and highlighted that the Federal Aviation Administration last year changed rules to allow them to fly at night.

He also emphasized again that there is no evidence of "foreign involvement" in the sightings.

There have been reports and discussions about possible drones in the skies of New Jersey, Maryland, and New York.

The phenomenon began back in November over New Jersey, when an unmanned flying object was spotted near a military facility.

Videos of bright lights in the sky are spreading rapidly on social media and causing heated speculation.