Trump White House replaces Obama portrait with assassination attempt image

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration recently removed a portrait of his predecessor and rival former President Barack Obama and replaced it with a painting capturing one of the Republican's favorite moments.

The White House has replaced a portrait of Barack Obama (l.) with a painting of President Donald Trump after he survived a July 2024 assassination attempt. © Collage: ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot / X / @WhiteHouse

On Friday afternoon, the White House's official X page shared a brief clip showing the new painting hanging in one of the most prominent places in the building's East Wing.

"Some new artwork at the White House," the post said.

The painting depicts a viral photograph showing the moment Trump was grazed in the ear by a bullet during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania last year, and he threw his fist in the air while chanting "Fight!" as Secret Service agents carried him away.

Trump has repeatedly bragged about surviving the assassination attempt, and it has become a symbol for his MAGA movement.

It replaced a simple portrait of Obama standing in front of a white background with his hands in his pockets.

According to CNN, Obama's portrait was moved across the Grand Foyer, where it replaced a portrait of former President George W. Bush that was moved to a nearby staircase next to a portrait of his father.

Trump has always had a notable fixation on Obama, repeatedly lamenting achievements the Democrat has made that have not been granted to him.