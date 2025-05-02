Trump's 2026 budget plan prioritizes defense and homeland security over "woke" concerns

Washington DC - US President Donald Trump unveiled the first budget blueprint of his second term Friday, with a big increase in defense and homeland security while radically slashing other areas of government.

Trump's 2026 budget proposal eyes a 22% non-defense spending cut amounting to $163 billion – doubling down on cost-cutting efforts under Elon Musk's so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

But to push the Republican's focus on the southern border, the White House said he eyed "unprecedented" increases for defense, rising 13% to $1.01 trillion, and homeland security, up 65%.

Russ Voight, the head of the White House Office Management and Budget, said in a letter to Congress that the budget proposal would "at long last, fully secure our border."

The plans would "clean up the mess President Trump inherited from the prior administration and harden the border and other defenses to protect America from foreign invasion," added Voight.

The so-called "skinny budget" is often described as a wish-list that comes ahead of full budget proposals later in the year that must be agreed upon with Congress.

But it is a revealing summary of Trump's priorities in his new term, in which he has already sought to radically reshape the US government in his image.

Many of the cuts will target what the White House called "woke" programs. It provided an entire fact sheet of such cuts, including on diversity, gender, climate, and foreign aid.

Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer slammed Trump's budget proposal as a "gut punch" that would slash spending on health care and education.