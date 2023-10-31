Trump's allies are in big legal trouble after losing their legal teams

Washington DC - Three of Donald Trump 's most loyal allies are losing lawyers as they fight multiple legal battles stemming from their close ties to the ex-president.

Rudy Giuliani, Steve Bannon, and Mike Lindell - three of Donald Trump's most loyal allies - are losing attorneys after racking up huge legal fees. © Collage: MANDEL NGAN, Bryan R. Smith, & Patrick T. Fallon / AFP

According to the Guardian, far-right political strategist Steve Bannon, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, and former attorney Rudy Giuliani are facing huge debts as they try to defend themselves – and Trump – in court.

Robert Costello, a lawyer for both Bannon and Giuliani, has dropped them as clients, and filed claims for unpaid fees, accusing Bannon of owing $480,000 and Giuliani of owing $1.4 million.

The Minneapolis-based legal firm working with Lindell is attempting to withdraw from representing him as he too owes them millions.

All three are defendants in very damning legal cases which could either see them serve jail time or leave them broke.

Bannon is appealing a case in which he received jail time for ignoring a subpoena to testify about the January 6 Capitol riots, while Lindell is facing two defamation lawsuits from electronic voting machine firms after he claimed they were used to rig the 2020 election.

Giuliani is also one of the 19 defendants in the Georgia election interference case, which has recently seen former Trump attorneys Kenneth Cheesebro, Jenna Ellis, and Sydney Powell all accept plea deals and agree to testify against the former president.