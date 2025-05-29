Trump's block on Harvard enrolling foreign students struck down by judge

Boston, Massachusetts - A federal judge has officially struck down President Donald Trump 's efforts to strip Harvard of its ability to enroll international students.

On Thursday, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction blocking President Donald Trump's directive to stop Harvard from enrolling foreign students. © JIM WATSON / AFP

According to CNN, Judge Allison Burroughs issued a preliminary injunction during an emergency hearing on Thursday and said she will soon order the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department not to make any changes to Harvard's student visa program indefinitely.

Judge Burroughs said she would like to "maintain the status quo" with the Ivy League school's visa program.

The ruling comes after the Trump administration attempted to revoke the school's right to enroll foreign students after Harvard failed to fully comply with a request to turn over records on students involved in pro-Palestinian protests, which the administration claimed were "anti-American, pro-terrorist agitators."

Harvard subsequently sued the administration, arguing the move would have a "devastating" effect on their international students – who make up over a quarter of their student body – and was a violation of First Amendment rights.

Judge Burroughs agreed with the university and temporarily suspended Trump's efforts.

Despite her ruling, incoming foreign students have reportedly been unable to get visas from some US embassies.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Trump claimed "the last thing I want to do is hurt Harvard," but insisted the university is "treating the country with great disrespect."