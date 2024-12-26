Trump's "border czar" promises the return of immigrant detention centers

Washington DC - President-elect Donald Trump 's incoming "border czar," recently revealed the administration plans to bring back controversial policies that allowed immigrant families to be held in detention centers.

In a recent interview, President-elect Donald Trump's (l.) "border czar" Tom Homan (r.) said the incoming administration plans to bring back immigrant detention centers. © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

In an interview with The Washington Post, Tom Homan – a former US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) director Trump appointed to the role last month – said authorities will be able to hold parents and their children in soft-sided tent structures as they are awaiting deportation.

"We're going to need to construct family facilities," Homan told the outlet.

"How many beds we're going to need will depend on what the data says."

Homan went on to double down on his call to deport citizens who were born in the US to non-citizen parents who face deportation.

"Here’s the issue - You knew you were in the country illegally and chose to have a child. So you put your family in that position," he said.

Homan's remarks come as Trump has vowed to enact the largest deportation effort in US history on his first day back in office.

According to The American Immigration Council, over 16.7 million people share a home with at least one family member who is undocumented, with roughly six million of those being underage.