Trump's effort to defund Planned Parenthood partially blocked by judge

Boston, Massachusetts - A judge recently granted Planned Parenthood a small win in their fight against President Donald Trump 's effort to completely defund the organization.

On Monday, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction temporarily blocking President Donald Trump's efforts to completely defund Planned Parenthood. © JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to the Associated Press, Judge Indira Talwani of the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts on Monday granted the organization its request for a preliminary injunction as it carries out its lawsuit against the Trump administration.

The injunction temporarily blocks the government from cutting Medicaid payments to Planned Parenthood facilities that either don't provide abortions or have received less than $800,000 in Medicaid reimbursements in 2023.

Earlier this month, Republican lawmakers helped President Trump pass his "Big, Beautiful Bill," which included a measure that bars Medicaid recipients from receiving care at health providers that also offer abortion services.

Planned Parenthood Federation of America quickly filed a lawsuit against Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after the bill passed.

In a statement regarding Judge Talwani's recent order, the organization said it was "grateful that the court recognized the harm caused by this law" but expressed disappointment that some members will still lose access, which will cause "chaos, confusion, and harm for patients who could now be turned away when seeking lifesaving reproductive health care."

For years, Republicans have called for an end to federal subsidies for abortion providers.