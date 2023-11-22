Ex-Trump Organization exec has breakdown on witness stand during New York fraud trial

New York, New York - A former accountant for Donald Trump 's organization broke down in tears on the witness stand while testifying in the New York fraud trial.

A former accountant for Donald Trump testified on Tuesday during the New York fraud trial, and cried about his growing legal issues regarding his work. © SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to CNN, former Trump Organization controller Jeffrey McConney started crying as he explained to the court that he left his job after he was hit with several subpoenas and forced to testify against the company in multiple cases.

"I just couldn't do it anymore," McConney lamented. "I just want to relax... and stop being accused of misrepresenting assets with the company that I was working for. I think everything was justified… I feel proud of what I did."

Trump is being sued by the state for $250 million in damages for allegedly using "fraudulent and misleading asset valuations... to obtain hundreds of millions of dollars in loans and insurance coverage."

During his testimony, McConney shifted the blame to Mazars, an outside accounting firm hired by the Trump Organization that he claims handled most of the asset valuations, and should have alerted them to any inflation or irregularities in the statements.

Prosecutors shared valuations that McConney had personally signed off on, pushing him to admit that he "had a little bit of input."

McConney also acknowledged that he has only received $125,000 of the $500,000 severance package the Trump Organization owes him.