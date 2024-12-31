Trump's ex-advisor Steve Bannon demands "reparations" for Americans competing with immigrants
Washington DC - Steve Bannon, a former advisor to Donald Trump, recently called for "reparations" for American workers competing with immigrants for tech jobs.
In recent weeks, MAGA fans have been embroiled in a "civil war" after Trump's current advisors Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy defended H-1B visas, which allow US companies to hire immigrants to do specialized jobs.
On the Monday episode of his War Room podcast, Bannon decided to weigh in.
"We haven't fought these battles over years and years and years to allow American citizens of every race, ethnicity, religion, be gutted by the sociopathic overlords in Silicon Valley," Bannon said.
"There's no reform. We want it gone.… We want reparations for the tech workers that you stole their lives," he continued.
"We're gonna get H-1B visas out, root and stem, and all the workers you brought in. Just like we're deporting 15 million here, we want them deported, out, and give those jobs to American citizens today."
"We demand they get reparations," he added. "You stole from them."
Who is Steve Bannon?
Bannon served in the White House as chief strategist for the first seven months of Trump's first presidency. Before leaving office, Trump also pardoned Bannon, who was being investigated for fraud.
Since leaving the White House, Bannon has built a reputation as one of the most popular influencers in MAGA, regularly using his podcast to send bold messages of defiance and rebellion to the far-right.
In July 2022, Bannon was convicted of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena to testify before the congressional panel that investigated the January 6 Capitol riots. Prosecutors had argued during his trial that he had "chose allegiance to Donald Trump over compliance with the law," and he was ultimately ordered to serve four months in federal prison.
While it's unclear if he will be working with Trump in his upcoming term, Bannon told reporters after his release in October, "I'm not broken – I'm empowered."
Cover photo: Collage: Brendan SMIALOWSKI & JOSH EDELSON / AFP