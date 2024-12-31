Trump's ex-advisor Steve Bannon demands "reparations" for Americans competing with immigrants

Washington DC - Steve Bannon, a former advisor to Donald Trump , recently called for "reparations" for American workers competing with immigrants for tech jobs.

Donald Trump's (l.) former advisor Steve Bannon (r.) recently suggested American tech workers should get reparations for having to compete for jobs with immigrants. © Collage: Brendan SMIALOWSKI & JOSH EDELSON / AFP

In recent weeks, MAGA fans have been embroiled in a "civil war" after Trump's current advisors Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy defended H-1B visas, which allow US companies to hire immigrants to do specialized jobs.

On the Monday episode of his War Room podcast, Bannon decided to weigh in.

"We haven't fought these battles over years and years and years to allow American citizens of every race, ethnicity, religion, be gutted by the sociopathic overlords in Silicon Valley," Bannon said.

"There's no reform. We want it gone.… We want reparations for the tech workers that you stole their lives," he continued.

"We're gonna get H-1B visas out, root and stem, and all the workers you brought in. Just like we're deporting 15 million here, we want them deported, out, and give those jobs to American citizens today."

"We demand they get reparations," he added. "You stole from them."