Vivek Ramaswamy sparks MAGA outrage by slamming American culture of "mediocrity"

Washington DC - Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy recently shared what Make America Great Again means to him, but fans of the movement weren't at all impressed.

Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is facing heavy backlash for criticizing a culture of "mediocrity" among American workers. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

On Thursday, Ramaswamy – who will run the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) alongside Elon Musk in President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration – shared a lengthy post on X, where the businessman argued that tech companies hiring foreign workers over Americans is because of the latter's "culture."

"Our American culture has venerated mediocrity over excellence for way too long. That doesn't start in college, it starts YOUNG," Ramaswamy wrote.

"A culture that celebrates the prom queen over the math Olympiad champ, or the jock over the valedictorian, will not produce the best engineers."

He went on to bemoan movies and television shows that didn't live up to his vision of a better America and criticized parents who raise "normal" kids.

"More math tutoring, fewer sleepovers. More weekend science competitions, fewer Saturday morning cartoons," Ramaswamy continued. "More books, less TV. More creating, less 'chillin.' More extracurriculars, less 'hanging out at the mall.'"

"'Normalcy' doesn't cut it in a hyper-competitive global market for technical talent," he added. "And if we pretend like it does, we'll have our a**es handed to us by China."

