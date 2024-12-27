Vivek Ramaswamy sparks MAGA outrage by slamming American culture of "mediocrity"
Washington DC - Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy recently shared what Make America Great Again means to him, but fans of the movement weren't at all impressed.
On Thursday, Ramaswamy – who will run the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) alongside Elon Musk in President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration – shared a lengthy post on X, where the businessman argued that tech companies hiring foreign workers over Americans is because of the latter's "culture."
"Our American culture has venerated mediocrity over excellence for way too long. That doesn't start in college, it starts YOUNG," Ramaswamy wrote.
"A culture that celebrates the prom queen over the math Olympiad champ, or the jock over the valedictorian, will not produce the best engineers."
He went on to bemoan movies and television shows that didn't live up to his vision of a better America and criticized parents who raise "normal" kids.
"More math tutoring, fewer sleepovers. More weekend science competitions, fewer Saturday morning cartoons," Ramaswamy continued. "More books, less TV. More creating, less 'chillin.' More extracurriculars, less 'hanging out at the mall.'"
"'Normalcy' doesn't cut it in a hyper-competitive global market for technical talent," he added. "And if we pretend like it does, we'll have our a**es handed to us by China."
Vivek Ramaswamy's remarks are met with backlash from MAGA base
Ramaswamy's remarks were in reference to the debate regarding H-1B visas, which allows US employers to hire foreign workers for specialty jobs.
His post was met with heavy backlash, particularly from the MAGA base and Trump supporters who felt he was slandering America.
Popular conservative influencer Catturd responded, "Do I really need to start listing American inventors and what the world wouldn't have without us?"
Some slammed his take for being "incorrect" and "total bulls**t," while one even argued, "You just hate white people."
Another user chimed in, "You told us that America's universities were woke and a waste of time. Now you're telling us we can't get jobs bc we don't have advanced degrees."
He even got flack from fellow politicians, including Nikki Haley, who ran against him in the 2024 Republican primaries and said in a post on X that there is "nothing wrong" with American workers or culture.
"All you have to do is look at the border and see how many want what we have," she added.
Though Ramaswamy, who regularly advertises himself as a purveyor of "hard truths," blames culture, a study from the Economic Policy Institute found that US businesses take advantage of H-1B visas because foreign workers can be paid less.
The study also found that tech firms such as Amazon, Google, and Microsoft are the top H-1B employers, accounting for "more than one in four of all 389,000 H-1B petitions approved by US Citizenship and Immigration Services in 2019."
Cover photo: MANDEL NGAN / AFP