Trump's ex-chief of staff Mark Meadows tries one last legal Hail Mary in Georgia case

Atlanta, Georgia - Mark Meadows, former President Donald Trump 's chief of staff, filed an emergency stay request after the judge overseeing his Georgia election interference case denied his request to move the trial to federal courts.

Meadows filed the request on Monday, which would halt the judge's ruling until his appeal is fully processed and decided upon.

On August 28, Meadows made an appearance in court, asking the judge to move his trial to federal courts, since he was acting as a federal official under Trump when the alleged crimes were committed.

Last Friday, US District Judge Steve Jones rejected Meadows' request, arguing that Meadows "has not shown how his actions relate to the scope of his federal executive branch office."

Meadows, along with Trump and 17 other defendants, faces multiple charges for their alleged attempts to overturn the results of Georgia's 2020 elections.