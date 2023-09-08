Donald Trump may try to get his Georgia case moved to help him out

Atlanta, Georgia - Donald Trump and his camp have notified the judge overseeing his Georgia election interference case that they may want to try and have the trial moved to federal court to help them out.

On Thursday, Trump and his legal team submitted a brief court filing formerly notifying Judge Scott McAfee that the former president "may seek removal of his prosecution to federal court."

In August, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis brought charges against Trump and 18 others for their alleged efforts to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results, to which they have all pleaded not guilty.

Several other defendants have requested their trial also be moved to federal courts, including Trump's former chief of staff Mark Meadows, who testified before the judge last week and argued he was working within his federal capacity.

Earlier this week, Willis rebuked a request submitted by a fake elector indicted in the case, arguing that the defendant is "a private citizen with no federal role."

If Trump succeeds in moving his case, he would have better chances of getting charges against him dropped as he can argue he was acting within his federal capacity. He may also evade having to face a possibly left-leaning jury pool in Fulton County for one more favorable to him if the trial is moved to a different court.