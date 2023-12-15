Trump's former allies issue paint-by-numbers apologies for Georgia election crimes

Atlanta, Georgia - Kenneth Chesebro and Sydney Powell, who are both former attorneys to Donald Trump , issued brief apologies after pleading guilty in the Georgia 2020 election interference case.

Two former attorneys of Donald Trump penned one sentence apology letters after taking plea deals in the Georgia 2020 election case. © Collage: ALMOND NGAN / AFP & Alyssa Pointer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Back in October, Both Chesebro and Powell flipped on Trump by accepting plea deals in which they admitted to their roles in a conspiracy to overturn the state's 2020 presidential election results.

The deals required that they testify at all future trial proceedings related to the case, which could be very damning for Trump when he goes to trial, and pen a letter of apology to Georgia voters.



The letters, which were submitted after their pleas, were retrieved by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution as per an open records request on Thursday, revealing that both attorneys managed to sum up their remorse in just one handwritten sentence.

"I apologize for my actions in connection with the events in Coffee County," Powell wrote. Similarly, Chesebro submitted, "I apologize to the citizens of the State of Georgia and of Fulton County for my involvement in Count 15 of the indictment."

The outlet also retrieved a more lengthy apology letter from defendant and bail bondsman Scott Hall, who wrote, "I wish I never involved myself in the post-election activities that brought me before the court."