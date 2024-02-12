Trump asks Supreme Court to step in with immunity ruling fight

Washington DC – Donald Trump appealed to the US Supreme Court right at the deadline on Monday to block a lower court ruling that had denied his claim to immunity for alleged crimes while he was president.

Donald Trump has asked the Supreme Court for help in his claim of immunity for his actions while president. © MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Will the Supreme Court help The Don? The former president has asked them to step in.

The appeal for the top court to stay the earlier ruling is crucial to deciding whether Trump can be put on trial for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, in which he lost to current President Joe Biden.

The appeal puts Trump's fate in the Supreme Court's hands nine months before Election Day, in which the hard-right former president is likely to be the Republican nominee to face Biden for a second time.

Trump is the first major presidential candidate in US history to be running under the cloud of multiple criminal and legal investigations and trials.

He faces 91 counts in four criminal cases over his removal of top-secret documents from the White House when he left, his use of hush money to silence damaging allegations of extramarital sex, and the multi-pronged attempt to overturn Biden's 2020 victory.

Earlier this month, a federal appeals court – the level just below the Supreme Court – ruled that he could not claim immunity.

Trump's claim that he is immune from criminal liability for actions he took while in the White House is "unsupported by precedent, history or the text and structure of the Constitution," the judges said.

Trump has continued to insist that a president must have full legal immunity to be able to carry out duties without "fear" of "retribution." However, the Washington appeals court said that putting a president "beyond the reach" of the judiciary and legislature through granting of immunity would "collapse our system of separated powers."

The appeals court put the ruling on hold until Monday to give Trump the opportunity to appeal to the US Supreme Court.