Trump's granddaughter reveals whether president will attend her pro golf circuit debut

Belleair, Florida - President Donald Trump will not attend his granddaughter's LPGA Tour debut as he's too busy "running the world," the young golfer revealed.

President Donald Trump is too busy "running the world" to attend his granddaughter Kai's pro golf circuit debut. © Collage: Mandel NGAN / POOL / AFP & Orlando Ramirez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Kai Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump Jr., is playing on a sponsor's invitation this week at The Annika driven by Gainbridge event at Florida's Pelican Golf Club.

The 18-year-old has committed to play college golf at the University of Miami, but first will spend this week mixing with the likes of Nelly Korda and tournament host Annika Sorenstam.

Asked about Trump, she told reporters at her pre-tournament press conference: "He's not coming this weekend. He's running the world right now, so a little busy.

"To me, he's just a normal grandpa. Always has been. I would just say it's like having a normal grandpa. There is nothing different I would say."

"It's pretty cool obviously, but to me, it's just normal."

The president is famously obsessed with golf and constantly boasts about his own skills, but Kai was diplomatic when asked about their matches together.

"He's pretty good. He's pretty good," she said.

"We have some tight matches. Yeah, can't say much. Yeah, we have some tight matches."