Trump's hush money trial gag order appeal shot down amid violations

New York, New York - An appeals court ruled on Tuesday to uphold the gag order implemented by the judge in Donald Trump 's historic hush money trial.

On Tuesday, an appeals court ruled to uphold a gag order in Donald Trump's hush money trial, which aims to protect the "integrity" of witness testimonies. © POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The New York Times, the appeals court, consisting of a five-judge panel, ruled that Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the trial, had "properly determined" that Trump's "public statements posed a significant threat to the integrity of the testimony of witnesses and potential witnesses in this case."

Back in March, Judge Merchan issued a partial gag order, which aimed to prevent Trump from publicly attacking people involved in the case, many of whom have claimed to have received death threats.

The order was expanded after Trump began attacking Merchan's daughter on social media.

Since then, Judge Merchan has ruled twice to hold Trump in contempt for violating the order 11 times, fined the former president a total of $10,000, and threatened him with jail time if his behavior persists.

Trump and his legal team vowed to appeal the order, repeatedly arguing it was a violation of his First Amendment rights to keep him from speaking about the case.