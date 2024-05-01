Trump's hush money trial reveals damning text messages about cheating on Melania
New York, New York - Text messages revealed during on the latest day of Donald Trump's hush money trial gave some insights into whether the former president cheated on his wife, Melania.
On Tuesday, Trump attended the trial, where he is facing 34 felony charges for allegedly falsifying business records in an effort to hide payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels to cover up an affair that he has long denied.
But the case recently took a turn as prosecutors have begun to focus on former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who has also claimed to have an affair with Trump.
According to The Guardian, attorney Keith Davidson was called to the stand and confirmed that he represented both Daniels and McDougal in 2016, while also working with National Enquirer editor Dylan Howard and Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen to sell their stories.
Prosecutors then shared a series of texts in which Davidson told Howard he had "a blockbuster Trump story."
Howard responded that he would be willing to pay him "more than ANYONE for it," adding, "You know why..."
Days later, Howard pressed more about the details, asking outright, "Did [Trump] cheat on Melania?"
David responded, "I really can't say yet," but in court, after being pressed by prosecutors, he admitted that he did know, but "was not prepared to discuss the details at this point."
Donald Trump's fixer seals the deal for Stormy Daniels story
Davidson went on to testify that he held a meeting with Howard and McDougal, during which his client detailed her alleged romantic and sexual affair with Trump, so that Howard could then make them an offer.
By July 22, 2016, Davidson began urging Howard to bring in Michael Cohen, who acted as Trump's fixer at that time.
After the two successfully closed on their deal regarding McDougal's story, Davidson began speaking with Cohen regarding Stormy's story.
Davidson explained that the story had become of interest after the release of the infamous Access Hollywood, where Trump is seen bragging about grabbing women by the genitals.
By October 2017, he came to an agreement with Cohen, who repeatedly delayed paying him while giving a litany of excuses. Davidson believed Cohen was trying to "kick the can" until after the election.
Eventually, Cohen said "I'll just do it myself," and allegedly paid Davidson using his own money. But Davidson testified that it was his "assumption" that the deal was being funded by Trump.
Where is Melania Trump?
The new details come as Trump's wife and former first lady Melania has been noticeably evading the public eye for some time, and has been absent from her husband's side as he runs for re-election and battles countless legal battles.
The distance between the couple has sparked rampant speculation about the state of their marriage.
Last Friday, as Trump was entering the courtroom for the hush money trial, he wished his wife a happy 54th birthday, and lamented that "It would be nice to be with her, but I'm in a courthouse for a rigged trial."
The trial is expected to go on for at least six weeks, with a number of mystery witnesses being called to testify.
Cover photo: Michael Bocchieri / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP