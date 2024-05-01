Trump's hush money trial reveals damning text messages about cheating on Melania

New York, New York - Text messages revealed during on the latest day of Donald Trump 's hush money trial gave some insights into whether the former president cheated on his wife, Melania .

On Tuesday, Trump attended the trial, where he is facing 34 felony charges for allegedly falsifying business records in an effort to hide payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels to cover up an affair that he has long denied.

But the case recently took a turn as prosecutors have begun to focus on former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who has also claimed to have an affair with Trump.

According to The Guardian, attorney Keith Davidson was called to the stand and confirmed that he represented both Daniels and McDougal in 2016, while also working with National Enquirer editor Dylan Howard and Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen to sell their stories.

Prosecutors then shared a series of texts in which Davidson told Howard he had "a blockbuster Trump story."

Howard responded that he would be willing to pay him "more than ANYONE for it," adding, "You know why..."

Days later, Howard pressed more about the details, asking outright, "Did [Trump] cheat on Melania?"

David responded, "I really can't say yet," but in court, after being pressed by prosecutors, he admitted that he did know, but "was not prepared to discuss the details at this point."