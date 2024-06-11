Trump's golf courses at risk of losing liquor licenses over felony conviction

Bedminster, New Jersey - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump may be at risk of losing the liquor licenses at his New Jersey golf courses after his recent felony conviction.

The New Jersey attorney general's office is reviewing whether Donald Trump is ineligible to hold liquor licenses at his golf courses now that he's a felon. © Rob Carr / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The Guardian, the state's attorney general's office is currently reviewing whether the conviction makes him ineligible to hold liquor licenses at his three courses in Bedminster, Colts Neck, and Pine Hill, as state law prohibits them from those convicted of crimes "involving moral turpitude."

A handbook for New Jersey's division of alcoholic beverage control, which is part of the attorney general's office, states, "The term 'moral turpitude' denotes a serious crime from the viewpoint of society in general and usually contains elements of dishonesty, fraud or depravity."

Last month, Trump spent most of his time in court attending his hush money criminal trial in New York, where he was accused of falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments he made to cover up an alleged affair with a porn star.

The jury recently found him guilty on all 34 felony charges, making him the first-ever former US president convicted of a crime and the first felon to run for president.

The conviction also resulted in the state of New York suspending his ability to hold a license to carry a gun.