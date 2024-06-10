Trump to sit for pre-sentencing interview for hush money trial

New York, New York - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will soon participate in a pre-sentencing interview as he prepares for a judge to deliver the judgement in his hush money criminal trial.

On Monday, Donald Trump is scheduled to participate in a pre-sentencing hearing with a probation officer for his historic hush money criminal trial. © JUSTIN LANE / POOL / AFP

According to Fox News, Trump is scheduled to conduct the interview via virtual video conference from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Monday.

The interview, which is required of criminal defendants in New York, will consist of a probation officer collecting personal information about Trump, such as criminal and work history, which will then be used to help Judge Juan Merchan, who has been overseeing the trial, make his decision.

It will also give Trump the opportunity to argue why he believes he deserves a light sentence.

Trump has been standing trial against charges for allegedly falsifying business records in an attempt to hide hush money payments made to a porn star to cover up her story of an alleged affair.

Last month, the 12-person jury found Trump guilty on all 34 felony charges, making him the first-ever former US president convicted of a crime and the first convicted felon to run for president.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Trump campaign blamed President Joe Biden for Trump's legal woes and vowed to take "necessary steps to challenge and defeat the lawless Manhattan DA case."