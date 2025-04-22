Trump's "political interference" condemned in new letter from over 100 universities

Washington DC - More than 100 US universities and colleges, including Ivy League institutions Princeton and Brown, issued a joint letter on Tuesday condemning President Donald Trump 's "political interference" in the education system.

Columbia and Barnard faculty stage a protest and press conference to condemn the university’s concessions to the federal government and call for a defense of academic freedom and democracy in New York City. © REUTERS

The move comes a day after Harvard University sued the Trump administration, which has threatened to cut funding and impose outside political supervision.

"We speak with one voice against the unprecedented government overreach and political interference now endangering American higher education," the letter read.

"We are open to constructive reform and do not oppose legitimate government oversight. However, we must oppose undue government intrusion," it said, adding: "We must reject the coercive use of public research funding."

Trump has sought to bring several prestigious universities to heel over claims they tolerated campus antisemitism in his escalating crackdown on Palestine solidarity activism. He has threatened the institutions' budgets, tax-exempt status, and enrollment of foreign students.

The letter said the universities and colleges were committed to serving as centers where "faculty, students, and staff are free to exchange ideas and opinions across a full range of viewpoints without fear of retribution, censorship, or deportation."

Trump's war on universities has seen him threaten to cut federal funding over policies meant to encourage diversity among students and staff.

The Republican president has also pursued a wide-ranging immigration crackdown that has expanded to foreign students, revoking their visas, often for little or no reason.