VP contender Kristi Noem plays defense for Trump amid his many legal battles

Castlewood, South Dakota - Governor Kristi Noem recently got into a heated debate on CNN where she aggressively played defense for presidential candidate Donald Trump .

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem (r.) recently said she would still vote for Donald Trump (l.) even if he is convicted of a crime ahead of the elections. © Collage: TIMOTHY A. CLARY & KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP

On Sunday, the South Dakota governor sat down for an interview with CNN host Dana Bash, who asked Noem if she would still support Trump if he is convicted of a crime ahead of the presidential elections in November.

"If my choice is between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, every single day of the week, yes, I will support Donald Trump," Noem replied, adding she has been openly MAGA since 2016.

Noem – someone Trump has confirmed is on his "shortlist" of potential running mates – spent the entire conversation defending the former president, who is facing felony charges and several other legal battles as he runs for re-election.

She described his current hush money trial in New York as "ridiculous", and echoed his unfounded claim that Biden and Democrats are using the trials to interfere with his campaign.

She also took aim at former Vice President Mike Pence, arguing that he "failed" Trump by refusing the then-president's demand to not certify the results of the 2020 election and daring to be critical about the request afterward.

But when Bash tried to press Noem on whether she would have followed Trump's orders that day if she were in Pence's place, she dodged the question.

"We should focus on our freedoms and continue to uphold our constitution," she responded. "So, you know, talking in hypotheticals is not something that I do."