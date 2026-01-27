Trump's support plummets in new poll over aggressive immigration agenda

Washington DC - A recent poll found that President Donald Trump is rapidly losing support among Americans over his aggressive immigration agenda.

A recent poll found that support for President Donald Trump's immigration agenda is falling among Americans amid the ongoing outrage in Minnesota. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll – which nationally surveyed 1,139 adults between January 23 and 25 – found that 53% of Americans disapprove of the president's agenda, while only 39% approve.

Of those surveyed, 58% said that efforts by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to carry out the agenda "go too far," while 13% said it is "not enough."

The results are a stark contrast from the same poll taken back in February, which had immigration policy approval at 50% and disapproval at 41%.

The Trump administration has been facing outrage since deploying federal immigration agents to occupy the state of Minnesota last month, which has led to tense exchanges between agents and local protesters.

Earlier this month, an ICE agent fatally shot Minneapolis resident Renee Good, and over the weekend, a group of Border Patrol agents shot and killed resident Alex Pretti.

In recent months, Trump has seen his poll numbers on various issues consistently falling. The Reuters/Ipsos poll also found that approval of Trump's job performance overall was at 38%, a sharp drop from a similar poll taken earlier this month that had him at 41%.