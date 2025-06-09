Trump's travel ban on 12 countries officially takes effect as Democrats vow to fight back

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's sweeping new travel ban came into effect early Monday immediately after midnight, barring citizens from a dozen nations from entering the US.

President Donald Trump's travel ban on nationals from 12 countries officially took effect on Monday. © Adam Gray / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The move is expected to disrupt refugee pathways as the Trump administration expands its crackdown on immigrants' rights.

It covers nationals of Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo-Brazzaville, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

In announcing his restrictions last week, Trump said the new measure was spurred by a recent "terrorist attack" in Colorado.

A group had been protesting in solidarity with hostages held in Gaza when they were assaulted by a man the White House said had overstayed his visa. The suspect from Egypt, a country not covered by the travel ban.

Trump also imposed a partial restrictions on travelers from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela. Some temporary work visas from those countries will be allowed.

New countries could be added, Trump warned, "as threats emerge around the world."