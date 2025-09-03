Trump's use of Alien Enemies Act for mass deportations dealt latest blow after major ruling

New Orleans, Louisiana - A US federal appeals court ruled Tuesday against President Donald Trump 's use of a wartime law to deport people accused of being Venezuelan gang members and blocked its use in some southern states.

Trump first invoked the 1798 Alien Enemies Act (AEA) on March 15 and flew two planeloads of persons it accused of being Tren de Aragua gang members to El Salvador's notorious maximum security CECOT prison.

The centuries-old law – last used to intern Japanese-American citizens en masse during World War II – has since been targeted in a series of legal challenges.

The Fifth US Circuit Court of Appeals delivered a 2-1 ruling on Tuesday saying Trump could not rely on the law to deport migrants in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

"We conclude that the findings do not support that an invasion or a predatory incursion has occurred," wrote judge Leslie Southwick.

"We therefore conclude that petitioners are likely to prove that the AEA was improperly invoked."