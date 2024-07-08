Trump's VP contenders give contradictory responses about plans for revenge

Washington DC - Donald Trump 's potential vice president picks have been playing defense for the Republican candidate, but they can't seem to agree on whether he'll seek vengeance against his political rivals if re-elected.

On Sunday, Florida Senator Marco Rubio played down any fears of retribution on CNN, arguing that as president, Trump didn't "go after" rivals like Joe Biden and Barack Obama.

"He's already said that he wouldn't do that," Rubio said. "He'll be too busy undoing all the damage of this disastrous presidency."

That same day, though, Ohio Senator JD Vance went on NBC News to say it would be "totally reasonable" for Trump to launch investigations into Joe Biden if he wins.

"The Biden administration has done far worse," Vance argued, without giving any evidence. "So, if you think that what Donald Trump is proposing is a threat to democracy, isn't what Biden has already done a massive threat to our system of law and government?"

Rubio and Vance are considered top contenders to be Trump's possible running mate.