Trump's White House was reportedly "awash" in drug use: "kind of like the Wild West"

Washington DC - During his time as President of the United States, Donald Trump 's White House was reportedly "awash" in drug use.

A new report from Rolling Stone alleges that staffers for Donald Trump's administration regularly used drugs during his time as president. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

Back in January, the Defense Department released a report detailing how the White House Medical Unit distributed controlled substances with little to no oversight.

According to Rolling Stone, however, that report only scratched the surface.

Former senior administration officials and other sources recently described to the outlet how "staffers had easy access to powerful stimulants and sedatives."

"It was kind of like the Wild West," a source claimed.

"Things were pretty loose. Whatever someone needs, we were going to fill this."

The drugs were allegedly used to either take the edge off or provide energy boosts for staffers under stress as they worked seemingly endless hours.

The stimulant modafinil, a drug used by military pilots to stay alert, was "routinely" given to staffers. One source claimed that, at times, the White House was "awash in speed."

Sources also claim that the anti-anxiety drug Xanax was popular with senior officials, who would sometimes dangerously combine it with alcohol and share the drugs with their colleagues.