USDA inspector general defies Trump's firing – and is hit with harsh consequences

Washington DC - An inspector general with the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) was recently escorted out of her office after she refused to comply with President Donald Trump 's mass firings.

According to Reuters, Phyllis Fong, who has been with the department for 22 years, was escorted out on Monday after Trump recently ordered the firing of 17 inspector generals, with her being one of them.

Fong had reportedly defied the firing, telling colleagues in an email that she planned to stay because the independent Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency said the firings "do not comply with the requirements set out in law and therefore are not effective at this time."

After Reuters published the story, a USDA spokesperson told the outlet that Fong was not escorted out by security, but left on her own accord accompanied by two friends, who she "paused to take selfies with on her way out."

As USDA inspector general, Fong was tasked with overseeing consumer food safety, audits and investigations of the Agriculture Department, and violations of animal welfare laws.

The inspector's general office has also been involved in an investigation into Neuralink – the brain implant company owned by Trump's top advisor Elon Musk.