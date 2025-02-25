Vivek Ramaswamy receives Trump and Musk endorsements in Ohio governor bid
Washington DC - President Donald Trump endorsed Vivek Ramaswamy, who stepped down from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in January, to be the next governor of Ohio.
"VIVEK RAMASWAMY is running for Governor of the Great State of Ohio," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "I know him well, competed against him, and he is something SPECIAL."
"He’s Young, Strong, and Smart! Vivek is also a very good person, who truly loves our Country. He will be a GREAT Governor of Ohio, will never let you down, and has my COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT!"
Trump previously had Ramaswamy picked to co-lead DOGE along with billionaire Elon Musk. The former presidential contender stepped down from the role the same day Trump was inaugurated amid reported rifts with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO.
Ramaswamy said he left DOGE to prepare for a run for office.
Musk has since backed the Republican's gubernatorial campaign, posting on X: "Good luck, you have my full endorsement!"
Vivek Ramaswamy kicks off gubernatorial campaign
Ramaswamy made his gubernatorial bid official on Monday with current Governor Mike DeWine ineligible to seek a third term. Former Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted – who previously intended to run for governor in 2026 – was appointed to fill Vice President JD Vance's seat in the US Senate.
Kicking off his campaign in Cincinnati, Ramaswamy told a crowd of supporters, "I spent most of last year working tirelessly to help send Donald Trump back to the White House because it was a fork in the road [...] for the future of the country."
Ramaswamy was pleased with Trump's endorsement and promptly took to X to express his gratitude.
"Thank you President Trump. I’m truly honored to have your endorsement. We’re behind you all the way & we will Make Ohio Great Again," he said.
Cover photo: AFP/Jon Cherry/Getty Images