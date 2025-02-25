Vivek Ramaswamy receives Trump and Musk endorsements in Ohio governor bid

Washington DC - President Donald Trump endorsed Vivek Ramaswamy, who stepped down from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in January, to be the next governor of Ohio.

Vivek Ramaswamy has announced his bid to become the next governor of Ohio, receiving quick endorsements from Donald Trump and Elon Musk. © AFP/Jon Cherry/Getty Images

"VIVEK RAMASWAMY is running for Governor of the Great State of Ohio," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "I know him well, competed against him, and he is something SPECIAL."

"He’s Young, Strong, and Smart! Vivek is also a very good person, who truly loves our Country. He will be a GREAT Governor of Ohio, will never let you down, and has my COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT!"

Trump previously had Ramaswamy picked to co-lead DOGE along with billionaire Elon Musk. The former presidential contender stepped down from the role the same day Trump was inaugurated amid reported rifts with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO.

Ramaswamy said he left DOGE to prepare for a run for office.

Musk has since backed the Republican's gubernatorial campaign, posting on X: "Good luck, you have my full endorsement!"