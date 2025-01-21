How Elon Musk made Vivek Ramaswamy DOGE's first major cut

The details behind how Elon Musk has booted Vivek Ramaswamy out of President Trump's new Department of Government Efficiency have been revealed by Politico.

By Evan Williams

Washington DC - A report has revealed how and why Vivek Ramaswamy was pushed out of President Donald Trump's new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and what Elon Musk had to do with it.

Vivek Ramaswamy was pushed out of DOGE after Elon Musk took issue with some of his views. © AFP/POOL/Getty Images Vivek Ramaswamy announced on Monday that he would no longer be working with Musk on Trump's new DOGE and instead hinted at a run for Governor of Ohio. A new report from Politico reveals why this decision may have been made, with an eye on tech billionaire and MAGA-loyalist Musk, who had reportedly steep disagreements with Ramaswamy over the direction of the new department. According to a Republican strategist close to Trump, Ramaswamy "burned through the bridges and finally burned Elon... Everyone wants him out of Mar-a-Lago, out of D.C."

A fallout over the H-1B visa scheme

Elon Musk had a steep disagreement with Vivek Ramaswamy over the H-1B visa scheme. © AFP/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images Ramaswamy has ruffled MAGA feathers over recent months, as his views clashed with Musk's over the H-1B visa. The debate over H-1B grew increasingly brutal after Ramaswamy tweeted against the scheme, which is directed at highly-skilled immigrants, saying that the US had a culture of "mediocrity" that has led to a deficit in skilled labor. "'Normalcy' doesn't cut it in a hyper-competitive global market for technical talent," Ramaswamy said at the time. "And if we pretend like it does, we'll have our a**es handed to us by China." Musk disagreed with Ramaswamy's assessment and said that he'd "always like the H1-B visas" and w in favasor of them. Trump even stepped in at one point in support of Musk's viewpoint. "I am referring to bringing in via legal immigration the top ~0.1% of engineering talent as being essential for America to keep winning," Musk said.

Ramaswamy continued to alienate MAGA allies

Vivek Ramaswamy (second from r.) stepped down from the DOGE in favor of a run for the Governorship of Ohio. © AFP/POOL/Getty Images The fallout from the H-1B debacle, which lasted for weeks, ended up being Ramaswamy's Achilles heel, as he continued to alienate former MAGA allies who were strongly loyal to Musk and Trump's agenda. "They wanted him out before the tweet – but kicked him to the curb when that came out," one person familiar with his departure told Politico. This reality, combined with the fact that Ramaswamy already had his eyes set on a run for governor of Ohio, meant that things got increasingly shaky. A source in DOGE said that Musk was particularly uncertain about whether Ramaswamy would be able to juggle a campaign for office and critical work on the new department. Eventually, after just a few short weeks in which he had spent much time touting the new department, Ramaswamy's departure was confirmed by Anna Kelly, Trump's transition spokesperson. "Vivek Ramaswamy played a critical role in helping us create DOGE," Kelly said in a statement. "He intends to run for elected office soon, which requires him to remain outside of DOGE, based on the structure that we announced today."