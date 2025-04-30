Trump deflects blame as economy shrinks: "This is Biden's Stock Market"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump lashed out at his predecessor's economic record Wednesday after US financial markets fell on the news that the American economy unexpectedly contracted in the first three months of the year.

The gross domestic product of the world's largest economy decreased at an annual rate of 0.3% in the first quarter, after growing 2.4% in the final months of 2024, according to Wednesday's estimate from the US Commerce Department.

This was sharply below the market consensus estimate of 0.4% growth, according to Briefing.com, and marked the first quarterly contraction since 2022.

"The downturn in real GDP in the first quarter reflected an upturn in imports, a deceleration in consumer spending, and a downturn in government spending," the Commerce Department said in a statement.

The surge in imports was driven by businesses and consumers stockpiling foreign goods to get ahead of Trump's sweeping tariffs, which went into effect earlier this month.

"This is Biden's Stock Market, not Trump's," the US president wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform. "Our Country will boom, but we have to get rid of the Biden 'Overhang.'"

"This will take a while, has NOTHING TO DO WITH TARIFFS," he said. "When the boom begins, it will be like no other. BE PATIENT!!!"

All three major Wall Street indices fell at the open, with the Nasdaq sliding more than 2% before paring some losses in morning trading.