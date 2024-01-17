Will Donald Trump pick Vivek Ramaswamy as his running mate?
Atkinson, New Hampshire - Donald Trump brought Vivek Ramaswamy on stage during a recent rally, where he teased the idea of adding the businessman to his administration if he manages to win re-election.
On Tuesday night, Trump held a rally at the Atkinson Resort and Country Club in an attempt to hype up New Hampshire voters ahead of the state's caucuses next week.
He welcomed Ramaswamy to the stage, who gave a speech praising the former president for his big win in Iowa the night before.
"I'll tell you, the people of Iowa spoke loud and clear last night, and I'm a big believer that we, the people, create a government that is accountable to us, not the other way around, that we, the people, choose who leads this country," he said.
"There is not a better choice left in this race than this man right here," he added, "and that is why I am asking you to do the right thing as New Hampshire and to vote for Donald J. Trump as your next president."
Before Ramaswamy exited the stage, he and Trump shared an embrace as the crowd enthusiastically chanted, "VP! VP!"
"It's an honor to have his endorsement," Trump told the crowd. "He's gonna be working with us, and he'll be working with us for a long time."
Was Vivek Ramaswamy targeting the VP position all along?
Throughout the Republican primaries, Trump has maintained a lead above his challengers by a wide margin as the party's base has only grown more loyal to him.
While most of his challengers have avoided criticizing Trump too much so as not to anger the MAGA base, Ramaswamy has been the only candidate who has pitched himself as Trump's biggest fan and ally, describing Trump as "the best president in generations."
He has loudly supported Trump as the former president faces 91 criminal charges, all of which Ramaswamy has insisted are "fake" and politically motivated, and has shared conspiracy theories about the January 6 Capitol riots that argue that secret agents were actually behind the violence that day, not the "peaceful protesters."
Ramaswamy even threatened to remove himself from the ballots in Colorado and Maine after officials ruled that Trump was disqualified from the state's ballots because he "engaged in insurrection."
Leading up to the Iowa caucuses, Trump attacked the entrepreneur on Truth Social, stating, "All he does is disguise his support in the form of deceitful campaign tricks."
Trump went on to dominate in Iowa, and Ramaswamy immediately dropped out of the race and endorsed the former president.
Following Tuesday night's rally, Ramaswamy sat down with Fox News and called on Haley and DeSantis to "drop out and endorse Trump."
Cover photo: Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP