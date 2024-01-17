Will Donald Trump pick Vivek Ramaswamy as his running mate?

Atkinson, New Hampshire - Donald Trump brought Vivek Ramaswamy on stage during a recent rally, where he teased the idea of adding the businessman to his administration if he manages to win re-election.

During a rally on Tuesday, Donald Trump (l) hinted that he may add Vivek Ramaswamy to his administration if he wins re-election in the 2024 presidential race. © Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday night, Trump held a rally at the Atkinson Resort and Country Club in an attempt to hype up New Hampshire voters ahead of the state's caucuses next week.

He welcomed Ramaswamy to the stage, who gave a speech praising the former president for his big win in Iowa the night before.

"I'll tell you, the people of Iowa spoke loud and clear last night, and I'm a big believer that we, the people, create a government that is accountable to us, not the other way around, that we, the people, choose who leads this country," he said.

"There is not a better choice left in this race than this man right here," he added, "and that is why I am asking you to do the right thing as New Hampshire and to vote for Donald J. Trump as your next president."

Before Ramaswamy exited the stage, he and Trump shared an embrace as the crowd enthusiastically chanted, "VP! VP!"

"It's an honor to have his endorsement," Trump told the crowd. "He's gonna be working with us, and he'll be working with us for a long time."