Vivek Ramaswamy again vows to drop from Maine and Colorado ballots over Trump rulings

Columbus, Ohio - Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has once again vowed to drop himself from the 2024 primary ballots for Colorado and Maine after both states barred former President Donald Trump .

Vivek Ramaswamy has repeated his vow to drop out of the Colorado and Maine primary ballots after Donald Trump was disqualified in both states. © Collage: Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Joseph Prezioso / AFP

On Monday, Ramaswamy sat down for an interview with NewsNation where he doubled down on his vow to stand in solidarity with Trump by backing out of states that have disqualified the former president.

"Yeah, look, it wasn't in protest," he said of the first time he made the promise following Colorado's ruling last month.

"I'm actually a very practical person," he continued. "I think that it was deeply unconstitutional and wrong for one individual Secretary of State, without any trial or procedure or anything else, just to decide and wake up one day [and say] Donald Trump's not on the ballot. That's wrong."

"If they’re going to behave in that unconstitutional way, the Republican candidates can actually stop this form of election interference," he added.

In December, a Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Trump was barred from the state's ballots in response to a lawsuit that argued he violated a clause in the 14th Amendment that disqualifies politicians from office who have "engaged in insurrection."

Less than two weeks later, Maine's Secretary of State issued a similar ruling.