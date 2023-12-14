Vivek Ramaswamy doubles down on Jan 6 conspiracy theories during CNN town hall

Des Moines, Iowa - Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy recently participated in a CNN town hall event where he doubled down on his most controversial takes on the January 6 Capitol riots .

During a town hall event on Wednesday, presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy pushed the idea that the January 6 Capitol riots were an "inside job." © Collage: OLIVIER DOULIERY & Jim WATSON / AFP

On Wednesday evening, Ramaswamy chatted for the televised event with CNN host Abby Philip at Grand View University in Iowa, where he pushed the conspiracy theory that the January 6, 2021 riots were "an inside job."

"If you had told me [three years ago] that January 6 was in any way an inside job, the subject of government entrapment, I would have told you that was crazy talk – fringe, conspiracy theory nonsense," he explained. "I can tell you now, having gone somewhat deep in this: It's not.

"The reality is, we know that there were federal law enforcement agents in that field," Ramaswamy continued. "We don't know how many."

Phillip attempted to correct the politician, but Ramaswamy cut her off, labeling her dissent as "establishment" bias and insisting that discussing the theories are "important."

The CNN host pushed back again, pointing out there has been "no evidence" found to support his claims. But he insisted on speaking over her as she tried to make her point.

When Phillip was finally able to get through her question, Ramaswamy failed to provide her with concrete evidence to back up his theory, instead simply insisting that the government conspired to "entrap" rioters.