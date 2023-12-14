Vivek Ramaswamy doubles down on Jan 6 conspiracy theories during CNN town hall
Des Moines, Iowa - Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy recently participated in a CNN town hall event where he doubled down on his most controversial takes on the January 6 Capitol riots.
On Wednesday evening, Ramaswamy chatted for the televised event with CNN host Abby Philip at Grand View University in Iowa, where he pushed the conspiracy theory that the January 6, 2021 riots were "an inside job."
"If you had told me [three years ago] that January 6 was in any way an inside job, the subject of government entrapment, I would have told you that was crazy talk – fringe, conspiracy theory nonsense," he explained. "I can tell you now, having gone somewhat deep in this: It's not.
"The reality is, we know that there were federal law enforcement agents in that field," Ramaswamy continued. "We don't know how many."
Phillip attempted to correct the politician, but Ramaswamy cut her off, labeling her dissent as "establishment" bias and insisting that discussing the theories are "important."
The CNN host pushed back again, pointing out there has been "no evidence" found to support his claims. But he insisted on speaking over her as she tried to make her point.
When Phillip was finally able to get through her question, Ramaswamy failed to provide her with concrete evidence to back up his theory, instead simply insisting that the government conspired to "entrap" rioters.
How does Vivek Ramaswamy feel about Donald Trump?
Vivek Ramaswamy is one of the few presidential candidates left standing in the 2024 Republican primaries. Former President Donald Trump continues to lead the race by a wide margin and is expected to win the party's nomination if he manages to avoid being sent to prison before then.
Ramaswamy currently trails far behind in fourth place.
Throughout his presidential run, Ramaswamy has become well known for his quick wit, penchant for far-right talking points and shocking insults, his unwavering support for Donald Trump, and his unconventional way of approaching the GOP debates. While his style has left a good impression on many voters, some critics have found his tactics to be abrasive and obnoxious.
Ramaswamy has called Trump "the greatest president of our lifetime," refused to criticize him, and has defended him at every turn as he faces 91 criminal charges.
Ramaswamy's staunch loyalty and belief that Trump deserves re-election has left many questioning what his intentions are in running in the first place.
Cover photo: Collage: OLIVIER DOULIERY & Jim WATSON / AFP