Will Donald Trump select Mike Pompeo as his running mate?

Washington DC - As the world speculates who Donald Trump will choose to be his vice president , staunch MAGA Republican Mike Pompeo really hopes he makes the cut.

In a recent interview, Mike Pompeo (l.), the former Secretary of State, said he would be "inclined" to be vice president if Donald Trump asked him to. © ALMOND NGAN / AFP

In a recent interview, Pompeo fawned over the idea of being asked to be Trump's running mate ahead of the general elections in November.

"If I got a chance to serve or the president wanted me to serve, and I thought I could make a difference, I am almost certain that I would say yes to a request like that," Pompeo said.

"If I thought I could literally help the president be successful in whatever role that might be, I'd be pretty inclined to go try and be part of the team to actually deliver good outcomes for the country."

During Trump's 2016 term, Pompeo served as Secretary of State and regularly used his position to help push the then-president's many lies and misinformation.