Will Donald Trump select Mike Pompeo as his running mate?
Washington DC - As the world speculates who Donald Trump will choose to be his vice president, staunch MAGA Republican Mike Pompeo really hopes he makes the cut.
In a recent interview, Pompeo fawned over the idea of being asked to be Trump's running mate ahead of the general elections in November.
"If I got a chance to serve or the president wanted me to serve, and I thought I could make a difference, I am almost certain that I would say yes to a request like that," Pompeo said.
"If I thought I could literally help the president be successful in whatever role that might be, I'd be pretty inclined to go try and be part of the team to actually deliver good outcomes for the country."
During Trump's 2016 term, Pompeo served as Secretary of State and regularly used his position to help push the then-president's many lies and misinformation.
Mike Pompeo gushes over the chance to "serve" Donald Trump as VP
Pompeo also supported Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
In November 2020, after Trump refused to concede to winner Joe Biden, Pompeo gave a bizarre response when asked if there would be a "smooth transition" of power.
"There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration, all right. We're ready," he infamously said with a sinister grin.
"We're gonna count all the votes. When the process is complete, there'll be electors selected."
Trump has yet to announce his running mate but recently claimed, "I know who it's going to be."
Cover photo: ALMOND NGAN / AFP