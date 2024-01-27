Who will Donald Trump choose to be his vice president?

As presidential hopeful Donald Trump prepares to battle Joe Biden in the presidential election, he will soon have to pick a running mate.

With Donald Trump one step closer to becoming the Republican Party's nominee for the 2024 presidential election, who will he pick to be his vice president?

Since he joined the 2024 race, Trump has maintained the position as the party's front-runner by a wide margin. Even with candidates like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley getting notable attention, Trump's dominance in both the Iowa and New Hampshire caucuses further demonstrated that he has a hold on the Republican base that simply cannot be broken. As the party's presumed nominee, the former president has everyone wondering who he will pick to be his vice president. Donald Trump Nikki Haley slams Trump after massive defamation ruling: "America can do better" Trump is very much aware that the world is watching, and he has made an effort to make it part of his election spectacle. He has publicly teased the fact that he knows who it will be, yet refused to drop a name. His biggest allies are also well aware that Trump is watching, as many of them have stepped up on the public stage in weeks to profess their support as he prepares to take on President Joe Biden in the general election. So, whose name will accompany Trump's on lawn signs soon to be placed in the yards of MAGA fans across the nation?

What is Donald Trump looking for in a Vice President?

Former Vice President Mike Pence (l) speaking with then-President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room of The White House on December 9, 2019. © MARK WILSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP To get a good sense of who exactly could make a solid choice for Trump's VP ahead of 2024, we should first understand what qualities he wants and needs in an ally. In 2015, Trump chose Mike Pence to run alongside him. The choice, at the time, made absolute sense as Trump was desperate to win over conservative Christian voters, and Pence, an evangelical Christian, was a good pick to help him do it. After Trump won the presidency in 2016, Pence remained loyal, standing by his boss at every turn and willing to defend every lie and controversy. Donald Trump Trump stays on Maine ballot for now after state Supreme Court rejects latest appeal But on January 6, 2021, Pence did the one thing that no MAGA ally should ever do – he went against Trump by refusing his demands not to certify the election win to Biden. This election cycle is much different, as Trump is facing 91 criminal charges and other legal issues and continues to push the unfounded claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Above everything, his next VP pick will have to demonstrate an unquestioning level of loyalty to everything from his policy positions to his vision for America. This standard rules out Nikki Haley, who, along with Chris Christie, has been one of his biggest critics during the GOP primaries, and Ron DeSantis, who campaigned on the idea that he is farther to the right than Trump. But as Trump himself has said regarding his potential pick, "Everything's a possibility."

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott (c) speaking during a campaign event for presidential candidate Donald Trump in Concord, New Hampshire, on January 19, 2024. © TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP South Carolina Senator Tim Scott didn't make it too far in the GOP primaries before dropping out in January, but one thing he successfully avoided ever doing was being critical of Trump. Although the two were rivals in the race, Scott made sure not to disparage the former president and constantly reminded everyone of his loyalties to Trump and MAGA. Scott's allegiance came front and center during a recent campaign event celebrating Trump's win in New Hampshire. As Trump cracked jokes at Scott's expense in front of a crowded room, the senator leaned in and joked back, "I just love you." As one of few African Americans in the Republican Party, Scott could be the help needed to gain Trump more support from the Black voters, the way Pence was with evangelical voters. Unfortunately, Scott's failed campaign proved that despite his long tenure in politics, he simply isn't that popular with voters in just about every demographic.

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Donald Trump standing on stage with Sarah Huckabee Sanders at a rally in Orlando, Florida on June 18, 2019. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Trump, who has been accused of sexual assault on multiple occasions and has made repeated misogynistic comments, has struggled over the years to gain support with female voters, which could make choosing a female VP a good strategy. One woman who has already proven that she can stand by Trump through thick and thin is Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who served as his press secretary during his presidency from 2017 to 2019. She also has name recognition, as her father, Mike Huckabee, is a longtime conservative politician, and, at 41 years old, she is currently the youngest governor in the country. But this all begs the question – does Sanders even want the job? In a recent interview with CBS News, when Sanders was asked if she would be open to being Trump's VP, she responded, "I love the job I have," adding that she hopes to do it "for the next seven years."

Fortunately for Trump, there are plenty of other notable conservative women who could make great picks.

New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik

Donald Trump greeting Representative Elise Stefanik during a campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire, on January 19, 2024. © TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP Occasionally, Trump displays the ability to cause Republicans who aren't a fan of his to jump ship and fall in line with MAGA. No other US politician quite embodies this quite like New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik. According to NPR, Stefanik was once considered a moderate politician who regularly took pride in other lawmakers' willingness to "reach across the aisle." In 2016, she refused to publicly say Trump's name in defiance of his campaign and was caught in a recording describing his rhetoric as "inappropriate, offensive" and "just wrong." But by 2022, she was proudly proclaiming that she was "ultra-MAGA" and "proud of it." She has since been vocal in her support for Trump, following him on the campaign trail and defending him in the media. In a recent interview, while campaigning with the real estate tycoon in New Hampshire, Stefanik told reporters that she would be "honored" to "serve in a future Trump administration in any capacity."

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem speaking with then-President Donald Trump at the White House on December 16, 2019. © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Outside the Midwest, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem may be relatively unknown to most voters, but in conservative MAGA circles, she's a rising star. Noem gives other potential VP picks a run for their money as the most dedicated Trump loyalist. While Tim Scott jokes about his "love" for Trump, Noem is screaming it from the mountaintops. Whenever the media obsesses over something Trump did or said, Noem visits every outlet, doing damage control for the first president. And she is never afraid to say the things far-right voters think, which is a popular quality for anyone trying to win over MAGA. When Noem was recently asked if she would consider joining Trump's team, she replied, "I think anybody in this country, if they were offered it, needs to consider it."

Donald Trump embraces Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake at a campaign rally at Legacy Sports USA on October 09, 2022, in Mesa, Arizona. © MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP In 2022, Lake famously ran for Governor of Arizona and made a name for herself as a staunch, far-right MAGA Republican and vocal ally of Trump's

She went on to lose to her Democrat challenger, Katie Hobbs, and Lake has since maintained the election was stolen from her, similar to claims made by Trump regarding the 2020 presidential elections. Despite the embarrassment, Lake has vowed to remain in politics in whatever capacity voters are willing to give her, and she is currently running for the state's Senate seat. She has used what little public platform she has left to continue pushing conservative and MAGA values while acting as Trump's de facto guardian angel. The biggest thing working against her is a quality the other politicians on the list have, as Lake has never actually won a political race, and Trump really only likes winners.

Tucker Carlson speaking at the Turning Point Action USA conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, on July 15, 2023. © Giorgio VIERA / AFP Of all the names on the list, Tucker Carlson, by far, has the least experience in politics, but that hasn't stopped the MAGA world from pitching him as a solid choice. Carlson used to be the biggest host on Fox News before he was axed by the network in April 2023. He has since begun self-producing content on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, where he has developed a close relationship with CEO Elon Musk. Though their relationship has been rocky after it was revealed what Carlson actually says about Trump behind closed doors, Carlson is still a prominent voice in the far-right community and recently endorsed Trump for president. While picking Carlson would certainly draw some powerful anger from the other side of the aisle, it would probably prove to be more disastrous than anything, as his appointment isn't likely to bring in new support, as it would only appeal to the far-right.



Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump at the LIV Golf Invitational Series in Bedminster, New Jersey on July 31, 2022. © IMAGO / Icon Sportswire Of everyone on this list, no one has shamelessly pushed their undying affection for the former president as hard as Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was dubbed "MAGA's MVP" last year by rapper Forgiato Blow. MTG is basically Trump's female counterpart, and she has made a name for herself as one of the most far-right Republicans in politics using a handful of MAGA tactics. Greene isn't afraid to push conspiracy theories and extreme positions, such as calling on MAGA to "eradicate" anti-Trump Republicans. She regularly gets into fights with members of both parties and shamelessly criticizes them when they disagree. She has also traveled from state to state by Trump's side as he seeks re-election. No one has worked harder to make sure that Trump and his MAGA movement continue to thrive more than MTG, easily making her one of the best picks for Trump's VP.