Ron DeSantis weighs in on Donald Trump's VP shortlist: "That's a mistake"

Tallahassee, Florida - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has shared his thoughts on Donald Trump 's list of potential vice president picks ahead of the general election.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (r.) criticized Donald Trump and his list of potential vice president picks, accusing him of using "identity politics." © Collage: Nicholas Kamm / AFP & Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

As reported by NBC News on Wednesday, DeSantis spoke to supporters of his failed 2024 presidential campaign during a private video call on Wednesday, where he criticized Trump for using "identity politics" to help him decide on a running mate.

"Now we have a diverse Republican Party. I want everybody in the fold, don't get me wrong. But I don't want people representing 10, 15% of the party being in the driver’s seat," DeSantis explained.

He went on to say that whoever Trump picks should be able to "continue the mission," but he doesn't believe Trump is using that criteria.

"I have heard that they're looking more in identity politics," he claimed. "I think that's a mistake. I think you should just focus on who the best person for the job would be and then do that accordingly."

His remarks came a day after Trump confirmed a "shortlist" of six potential candidates, which included DeSantis, who dropped out of the GOP primary race and endorsed the former president last month.

What DeSantis was clearly pointing to was the fact that he was the only white male on the list, which consisted of a healthy mix of women and people of color.