Will Trump let his assets be seized and opt out of massive fraud trial bond?

New York, New York - Former President Donald Trump has been reportedly struggling to come up with the funds needed to appeal the judgment in his civil fraud trial, but could he be planning on skipping the payment all together?

A source close to Donald Trump claims he is considered not paying the bond to appeal his fraud trial and instead allow his assets to be seized. © KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP

A source close to Trump told The New York Post that he has been considering opting out of posting the bond entirely, after his legal team admitted to the court on Monday that paying it would be a "practical impossibility."



The move would effectively allow state officials, including Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the lawsuit against him, to seize some of his assets, which would most likely include his iconic Trump Tower located in the heart of Manhattan.

Trump, who believes he has a strong case, is reportedly confident that he can win back his assets, even eyeing another appeal to the Supreme Court to do so.

"Even if there is a taking, it doesn't mean he can't take it back later," the source argued.

The insider went on to dismiss the idea that Trump could file Chapter 11 bankruptcy to protect his assets, arguing, "He's been there and done that." They also said Trump is refusing to ask for help from friends and supporters because he is not a "passing the hat" kind of man.