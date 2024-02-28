Trump scores big win with Supreme Court in presidential immunity case

Washington DC - The Supreme Court announced Wednesday it will hear arguments and issue a decision on whether former US president Donald Trump is immune from prosecution for the January 6 mob attack on the Capitol.

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear Donald Trump's claim of presidential immunity. © REUTERS

Even if the justices ultimately rule against Trump, their decision to intervene now will delay his trial for several months, casting doubt on whether the criminal case could go to a jury before the fall election campaign.

The justices said it will hear arguments on April 22.

It's not clear whether some of the justices believe Trump has a strong claim for immunity for his "official acts" as president, or instead if they are just following the court's normal rules for resolving a major constitutional question.

Trump's claim of absolute immunity for his actions as president has been derided by most legal experts.

In one court hearing, Trump's attorney asserted the former president could be shielded from prosecution even if he had told a Navy Seal team to kill one of his political rivals.

Special Counsel Jack Smith said Trump is charged with crimes that "strike at the heart of our democracy. A president's alleged criminal scheme to overturn an election and thwart the peaceful transfer of power to his successor should be the last place to recognize a novel form of absolute immunity from federal criminal law."

Trump was indicted by a grand jury in Washington on four felony counts that grew out of his efforts – some public and some behind closed doors – to prevent President Joe Biden from being certified as the winner of the 2020 election.

Seeking to block a trial, Trump's lawyers argued that a former president is shielded from criminal charges for his "official acts" while in office.