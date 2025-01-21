World reacts to Donald Trump's return to the White House

Leaders from around the world reacted to Donald Trump's return to the White House, offering congratulations and urging good relations with the far-right leader.

World leaders responded to Donald Trump's inauguration as the Republican began his second term as US president. © JIM WATSON / AFP As Trump began his second term with a slew of executive orders reshaping American domestic and foreign policy, far-right allies in Israel, India, and Europe celebrated his comeback, while traditional allies worried about instability struck a more cautious note. The Republican's imperialistic threats to take back the Panama canal by force drew a sharp response from the nation's president, while other leading figures – including those from US adversaries – hoped for a reset under his presidency. Here are some of the more eye-catching responses from all over the globe.

Canada

"We are strongest when we work together, and I look forward to working with President Trump," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, adding -- after Trump threatened to impose 25 percent tariffs on Canadian imports -- that "Canada and the United States have the world's most successful economic partnership".

Mexico

"As neighbors and business partners, dialogue, respect and cooperation will always be the symbol of our relationship," said Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Panama

Panama reacted sharply to Trump's pledge that the US would be "taking back" the Panama Canal, saying the key waterway would remain under its control. "The canal is and will remain Panama's," President José Raúl Mulino said.

Brazil

"I hope that (Trump) has a successful administration and that the Americans continue to be the historical partner of Brazil," the country's leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said.

Ukraine

"President Trump is always decisive, and the peace through strength policy he announced provides an opportunity to strengthen American leadership and achieve a long-term and just peace, which is the top priority," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Russia

Congratulating Trump and saying he was open to dialogue with the new US administration on the Ukraine war, Russian President Vladimir Putin said: "I want to emphasise that its goal should not be a brief truce... but a lasting peace based on respect for the legitimate interests of all people."

NATO

NATO chief Mark Rutte could barely contain his glee at Trump's return, which he said "will turbo-charge defense spending and production," heralding an even more militarized world.

Israel

"I believe that working together again we will raise the US-Israel alliance to even greater heights," said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, adding that the "best days of our alliance are yet to come," a nod to his hopes of full annexation of the illegally occupied West Bank.

Palestine

"We are ready to work with you to achieve peace during your term, based on a two-state solution," Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas said, adding that meant "the State of Palestine and the State of Israel living side-by-side in security and peace, ensuring security and stability in our region and the world".

Syria

"We are confident that he is the leader to bring peace to the Middle East and restore stability to the region," said Syria's new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, who led the rebel surge that led to Bashar al-Assad's fall.

European Union

"The EU looks forward to working closely with you to tackle global challenges," said European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen. "Together, our societies can achieve greater prosperity and strengthen their common security."

Italy

"I am certain that the friendship between our nations and the values that unite us will continue to strengthen the collaboration between Italy and the USA, together facing global challenges and building a future of prosperity and security for our peoples," said Italy's far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. She also cited a role for Italy in "consolidating the dialogue between the United States and Europe".

Hungary

Hungary's far-right Prime Minister Viktor Orban congratulated Trump on his inauguration, before ominously adding: "Now it's our turn to shine! It's our turn to occupy Brussels!"

Germany

"The US is our closest ally and the aim of our policy is always a good transatlantic relationship," genuflected German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

India

"I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries, and to shape a better future for the world," said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, congratulating his "dear friend" Trump.

China

"It is hoped that the United States will work with China to jointly promote the stable, healthy and sustainable development of China-US economic and trade relations," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular press briefing in Beijing.

Japan

"I look forward to collaborating with you to reinforce the enduring Japan-US partnership and jointly pursue our shared goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific," Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said.

United Nations