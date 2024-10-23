Yelp blocks comments after Trump's McDonald's shift gets bad reviews

Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump 's campaign stunt at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania has led to unintended consequences for the fast food chain.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump serves food at a McDonald's restaurant in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania, on October 20, 2024. © REUTERS

The franchise's profile on the online rating platform Yelp was flooded with satirical reviews, prompting Yelp to block further comments.

"Customer service was a joke," one review said. "Senile old man got bronzer on my fries, didn't wear gloves."

One user claimed that the "incoherent old guy working the window" had kept the change. "He said he already gave it to me, but I could see it sticking out of his pocket."

Out of 104 reviews, 76 gave the location just one star.

Yelp acknowledged the flood of comments, noting the branch had attracted increased public attention due to Trump's visit, which sparked the surge in reviews.

Trump, donning an apron over his shirt and tie, manned the drive-thru after being shown how to use the deep fryer.

The restaurant was closed to the public for the event, with customers pre-selected for the occasion.