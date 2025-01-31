Doug Burgum sails through Senate confirmation vote to become Trump's Interior Secretary

Washington DC - The US Senate on Thursday confirmed Doug Burgum, President Donald Trump's nominee as head of the Interior Department, a role that oversees the nation's vast public lands and waters.

The Senate voted through Doug Burgum's (r.) appointment as Secretary of the Interior Department in Donald Trump's administration. © REUTERS

The former North Dakota governor and 2024 presidential candidate was confirmed as Interior Secretary in a 79-18 vote, with the majority of Democrats joining their Republican colleagues.

Trump has also tapped Burgum to lead a newly created National Energy Council, a role which does not require Senate confirmation.

Unlike Trump, who has derided human-caused climate change as a hoax, Burgum accepts it is a scientific reality, and led plans to make North Dakota carbon-neutral as governor.

But he also has close ties to the fossil fuel industry, leasing his own farm land for oil and gas production, according to his financial disclosure forms.

He also reportedly played a key role in setting up an infamous meeting between Trump and oil executives last April, when then-candidate Trump reportedly asked them to raise $1 billion in exchange for loosening regulations.

Oil and gas corporations and lobbying groups reacted to the confirmation with delight.

"We look forward to working with him to implement a pro-American energy approach to federal leasing, starting with removing barriers to development on federal lands and waters and developing a new five-year offshore program," said the American Petroleum Institute's Mike Sommers.

The confirmation comes amid sweeping moves by Trump to dismantle the US environmental policy even as the climate crisis worsens.